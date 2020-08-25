Two new imported cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today

There were two cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, both in managed isolation.
For the 20th day in a row, no community cases of the virus were recorded, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement this afternoon.
The first imported case arrived on October 9 from India via Dubai and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Hamilton. They tested positive on their day 3 test and were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.
The second imported case arrived on October 12 from San Francisco and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch. They were tested after displaying symptoms of the virus.
There are currently 42 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all imported cases.
New Zealand's total number of cases is 1,520, which is reported to the World Health Organisation.
Yesterday, 5,196 tests were processed, bringing the total number of completed tests in New Zealand to 1,016,853.