Two new imported cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today

There were two cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, both in managed isolation.

Covid-19 (file picture). Source: istock.com

For the 20th day in a row, no community cases of the virus were recorded, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement this afternoon.

The first imported case arrived on October 9 from India via Dubai and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Hamilton. They tested positive on their day 3 test and were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The second imported case arrived on October 12 from San Francisco and was taken to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch. They were tested after displaying symptoms of the virus.

There are currently 42 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all imported cases.

New Zealand's total number of cases is 1,520, which is reported to the World Health Organisation.