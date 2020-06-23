Two new Covid-19 testing centres announced for Auckland as demand grows

Two new Covid-19 testing centres have been appointed for the Auckland region following increased public demand.

A person being tested for Covid-19 (file). Source: istock.com

An additional Community Testing Centre (CBAC) opened in New Lynn today and a second will open in Manurewa from tomorrow.

Demand for Covid-19 testing soared when new cases of the virus were announced on June 16, breaking a 24-day streak without any new cases.

In a statement today, Metropolitan Auckland district health boards said demand for community testing has reduced in recent days, but the three metro Auckland DHBs (Waitematā, Auckland, and Counties Manukau) continue to monitor demand closely and plans are in place to adjust testing capacity as needed.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Waitematā DHB CEO) Dr Dale Bramley said the additional capacity had been arranged in record time.

Traffic delays around Auckland Covid-19 testing station could put pregnant women at risk, midwife warns

“We are committed to ensuring our communities have access to testing,” said Dr Bramley.

“I want to acknowledge and thank the staff in the DHBs, primary care, CBACs and laboratories across Auckland who have worked long hours to manage the surge in demand and stand up the new CBACs so quickly.

“We also want to reassure the public that there is currently no evidence of Covid-19 in Auckland outside of the isolation and quarantine facilities. The last community case of in Auckland was reported on 22 May and since that time more than 50,000 community tests have been carried out across the city – all negative.”

The only Covid-19 cases currently in Auckland are people who have recently returned from overseas into managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

The DHBs advise members of the public who have any of the symptoms of Covid-19 to first call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their local GP to see whether they need to be tested.