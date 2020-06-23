Two new Covid-19 cases at quarantine facilities in New Zealand

Two more people have arrived in New Zealand with Covid-19, Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today.

There are now 10 active cases of the virus in New Zealand, all of which are in managed isolation facilities. There were nine active cases yesterday, but one has since recovered.

There were also no new deaths today, with the national toll remaining at 22.

No one is in hospital.

Of the new cases, one is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand from India on June 19. He flew in on Air India 16. The man was tested at Pullman Hotel in Auckland, then transferred to Jet Park Hotel Auckland Airport.

The other new case is of a man in his 20s who arrived from Los Angeles, in the United Stated, on flight NZ 5 on June 18. He tested positive at Jet Park Hotel.

Both men had Covid-19 symptoms and were confirmed to have the illness through routine testing early in their quarantine.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is now 1165.

Yesterday, just over 4300 tests for Covid-19 were carried out, bringing the national total to 348,822.