Two new Covid-19 cases at NZ's border, none in the community

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, but two new cases in managed isolation.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: 1 NEWS

Today marks 101 days since the last known case of community transmission of the virus in New Zealand.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were also two new historical cases to report today.

Two previously reported cases have now also recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 24.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is 2340.

The first of today’s active cases in managed isolation arrived on June 6 from India, via Qatar. They are a contact of another case and tested positive on day three of their stay in managed isolation in Auckland.

The second case was detected on arrival in Auckland. They arrived in New Zealand from Bahrain via the United Arab Emirates on June 7.

'Green flights' from Melbourne

Bloomfield confirmed the first quarantine-free “green flight” for Kiwis stranded in locked-down Melbourne are due to arrive this afternoon in Auckland. Another three are expected to arrive tomorrow.

About 750 people are expected over the four Air New Zealand flights.

Flights are only offered to New Zealand citizens, Australian citizens that normally reside in New Zealand, people with humanitarian exemptions, and critical workers. Passengers must pay for their own flights.

Anyone boarding these flights will need to have tested negative for Covid-19 within the 72 hours before departure. Health officials regard the risk of returnees from Melbourne as "low" by June 9, as by then they would have spent 14 days in isolation.



An update on the pause of the quarantine-free travel bubble with Victoria is expected tomorrow.

Of the 5160 travellers and crew identified as having arrived in New Zealand from Melbourne between May 20 to 25, 3184 have returned a negative test result.

A further 1774 require no further action as they have returned to Australia or 14 days have passed since they were possibly exposed to Covid-19, and 202 are exempt from testing because of their age.

About 200 people were contacted to get a test, but no result for them have been found, Bloomfield said. This goes against a Section 70 order of the Health Act, which required this group to isolate until they got a negative test.

“I guess the comment I would make is we’re in a very privileged position to have quarantine-free travel arrangements in place … we don’t want to put those arrangements at risk,” he said.

Bloomfield said New Zealand border authorities also identified three people who came to the country from Melbourne via Sydney “when they should not have been able to do so”.

They arrived at Auckland Airport last week. Bloomfield said this was a breach of the lockdown restrictions in Victoria at the time.

Those three people were immediately identified and transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility upon arrival, where they are completing their 14-day stay, he said.

They have tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival.

Testing and the NZ Covid Tracer app

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,175,651. Yesterday, 3725 tests were processed, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 3805.

The NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,845,626 registered users. Poster scans have reached 282,055,496 and users have created 10,682,271 manual diary entries.