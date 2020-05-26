Two new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, both at the border

New Zealand has two new cases of Covid-19 today, both of them are imported, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: Associated Press

Both people with the coronavirus are in managed isolation at an Auckland quarantine facility.

One of the cases arrived on a flight from Ukraine on 23 September via the United Arab Emirates.

The other person was on the same flight from the UAE but was travelling back from Pakistan.

Both people tested positive on their third day in quarantine and were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

New Zealand’s total number of active cases is now 55, with 26 of those community cases and 29 in managed isolation quarantine.

There are 18 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility, including nine positive Covid-19 cases and their household contacts.

One person with the virus remains in Middlemore hospital on a general ward.

New Zealand has had 1,479 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Laboratories processed 3,636 tests yesterday, bringing the total number to 955,590.

The Ministry is also reminding people of the importance of staying home if they were unwell, particularly as people travel around New Zealand during the school holidays.