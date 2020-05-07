Two new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, no further deaths

Two more people in New Zealand have contracted Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

Testing for walk-in patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Getty

The two new cases are made up of one confirmed case and one probable case, both of which are linked to the St Margaret's Rest Home cluster in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the confirmed case was a household contact of a previously confirmed case linked to the St Margaret's cluster, while the new probable case was a nurse employed by Waitematā District Health Board.

The nurse had been looking after St Margaret's patients at Waitakere Hospital and was among the close contacts of other positive cases announced previously.

The nurse had already been in self-isolation and remains at home, as does the person who is the new confirmed case.

"The DHB has confirmed to the Ministry that it has ample supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in stock and this is being used by staff in line with national guidance," the Ministry of Health said.

"The DHB is also ensuring that training in the correct use of PPE and other infection control strategies for Covid-19 continue for all relevant staff."

There were no new Covid-19 deaths recorded in New Zealand today, with the national death toll remaining at 21.

Today's new cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases to 1492, made up of 1142 confirmed and 350 probable cases. The number of confirmed cases is the number reported to the World Health Organisation and is used to compare with other nations.

Now, 1368 people have recovered from the coronavirus in New Zealand, up by 21 on yesterday and adding to 92 per cent of all cases.

Meanwhile, there are two people in hospital with the virus - one each in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. Neither are in intensive care.

Source: 1 NEWS

There are still 16 significant clusters of Covid-19, of which four are closed.

Yesterday, over 7200 Covid-19 tests were carried out, bringing the total number of tests in New Zealand to more than 183,000.

The Ministry of Health warned Kiwis, New Zealand is still in Alert Level 3, and urged people to "play it safe".

"No-one wants a second wave. Keep working and learning from home. Keep your distance from others when outside your bubble. Parties are still not on. Remain local, travel only within your region," the Ministry advised.

There was no live 1pm official Covid-19 briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.