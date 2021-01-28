Two new Covid-19 cases in NZ, both in managed isolation

There were two new cases of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation today, and no new community cases.

The Ministry of Health confirmed today’s numbers in a statement.

The first case reported today arrived on February 2 from Zambia via the United Arab Emirates. They tested positive on day five of their stay in managed isolation.

The person was tested because they are a close contact of the Covid-19 case reported on Sunday, who was transferred to a hospital in Auckland for a non-Covid-19 related condition. They later tested positive while in hospital.

The second case arrived on February 4 from France via the United Arab Emirates. They tested positive at day three routine testing.

Both cases are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Neither of the cases are connected to the Pullman Hotel.

One previously reported case has now recovered, bringing New Zealand’s active case count to 67.

There have been 25 historical cases since January 1 this year.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1966 cases in the country.

Yesterday, health authorities said the Hamilton community case linked to the Pullman Hotel over the weekend was found to be historical.

The now-empty Pullman Hotel facility is under review after five community cases have been linked to the Auckland hotel.

The seven-day rolling average of tests processed up until yesterday is 3930. Yesterday, laboratories processed 2207 tests.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,565,107.

NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,560,447 registered users. Posters have been scanned 174,358,360 times and people scanned posters more than 525,000 times since midday yesterday.