Two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, Director-General of Health confirms

There are two new Covid-19 case in New Zealand today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said a man in his 60s who arrived from Pakistan and a woman in her 50s are the new infections. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Bloomfield made the announcement from Wellington this afternoon.

The first case is a man in his 60s who arrived in New Zealand on July 10 from Pakistan via Dubai. He is staying at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua and tested positive around day three of his time in managed isolation.

The second case Dr Bloomfield are reported is a woman in her 50s who arrived in New Zealand on July 10 from Dublin, via Dubai. She is also staying at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua and also tested positive around day three of her time in managed isolation.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand moves to 27.

It's been 75 days since the last case of community transmission.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country moves to 1,197.

Yesterday, 2,061 tests were completed of which 902 were conducted in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, bringing New Zealand's total number to date to 433,324.

Dr Bloomfield also highlighted the updated guidance clinicians were issued yesterday on testing for Covid-19 which clarifies which lower-risk symptomatic people should be tested in the community.

Dr Bloomfield said the emphasis will be on people with respiratory symptoms who are at higher risk of complications if they contract Covid-19, including older people with respiratory symptoms, people with pre-existing conditions, and people in Māori and Pasifika communities.

The updated advice also includes a reminder that throat swabbing is an acceptable option for testing in these groups

