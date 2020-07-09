There are two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

It brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1559.

The first case is a man in his 50s who had arrived from Afghanistan via Dubai on July 14. He tested positive in his day 12 test and has been moved to the Auckland quarantine.

The second case is a man in his 40s who arrived from the Philippines via Hong Kong on Monday. He was symptomatic upon arrival and was taken to the Auckland quarantine facility, where he tested positive.

It has now been 89 days since the last case of community transmission in New Zealand.

No new cases have recovered and the number of active cases is now 23, the Ministry of Health says.

No one is receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Yesterday there were 2733 tests carried out, with 2481 of them in the community and the rest in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

More than 460,000 tests have now been completed since the outbreak began.