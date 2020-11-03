Two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation, MOH updates latest Pullman community case

There are two cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities today and none in the community.

One of the two cases announced today is a returnee from Zambia who arrived in Auckland on February 2 and was transferred from managed isolation to Auckland Hospital due to a non-Covid-19-related condition, the Ministry of Health said.

They returned a positive Covid-19 result while in hospital.

"Local health officials report Covid-19 infection and prevention protocols were in place and followed to ensure the safety of health care workers and the public," the Ministry of Health says.

The other returnee is from the United Arab Emirates and arrived in Auckland on February 4.

The total number of active cases is now 66.

HAMILTON CASE UPDATE

The fifth community case from Auckland’s Pullman Hotel, which was announced yesterday, is most likely historical and not infectious, the Ministry of Health says.

They tested positive for Covid-19 on the fifth day of home isolation after leaving the Pullman and is now back in quarantine in Auckland.

Whole genomic sequencing results have been inconclusive and will be rerun, according to the Ministry of Health.

LAST PULLMAN RETURNEES RELEASED

The final 60 returnees at the Pullman Managed Isolation Facility have completed health checks and are being released today.

The facility is not taking any new returnees and will undergo a deep clean as per infection prevention and control protocols and a subsequent review of its systems will be done.

The returnees are required to further isolate at home for five days and return a negative test on day 5 after leaving the managed isolation facility.