Two new Covid-19 cases in community today, including new West Auckland school case

There are two new cases of Covid-19 to report in in the community today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Both cases have an epidemiological link to an existing case and are associated with the bereavement sub-cluster, the Ministry of Health said today in a statement.

One of the cases is a student at Sunnyvale School in Henderson, who was not infectious when they last attended school.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has not identified any close contacts among the school community, according to the Health Ministry.

The school remains open and safe for students and staff to attend.

There are now 15 coronavirus cases in the bereavement events group. The number of cases in the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship group remains at 33.



There are three people in hospital with Covid-19 – one is in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital, while two others are in the ICU at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.



The total number of active cases now stands at 108 - of which 38 are in managed isolation and quarantine facilities - after eight additional cases recovered.



The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 1,444.



Sixty-three people linked to the community cluster remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 47 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.



The Health Ministry's laboratories yesterday processed 8,838 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 857,258.



The ministry's laboratories have also registered new tests for 98 per cent of the Mt Roskill congregation as of 8am this morning.



There are now 2,190,800 users registered on the NZ COVID Tracer app. and a total of 53,955,084 poster scans. Users have also created 2,757,451 manual diary entries in the app.