Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, but New Zealand's last significant cluster closes

Two new Covid-19 cases have been announced today, bringing the total of active cases to nine.

Kiwis in isolation at the Auckland Airport Novotel were told of one of the new cases last night, with the facility going into lockdown.

However, the case wasn't officially confirmed and announced by the Ministry of Health until Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield's briefing today.

The case was a teenage girl who had arrived from Islamabad, Pakistan, with her family. Her only symptom was a runny nose, Dr Bloomfield says.

Her family have tested negative to Covid-19 so far.

The second case was a man in his 30s who had arrived from India with his wife. Neither of them have reported any symptoms.

Both the teenager and the man have been transferred to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine in Auckland.

The national total of confirmed and probable cases since the outbreak began is now 1513.

Dr Bloomfield says they're still working to contact and test anyone who left a managed isolation facility since June 9.

Despite announcing everyone in the facilities would be tested multiple times, including before they'd be allowed to leave following their 14-day isolation period, they were let out without testing negative.

He says they believe they'll be able to contact and test the last remaining people today.

There were 3402 Covid-19 tests conducted around the country yesterday, bringing the overall total to 344,519 tests done since the outbreak began.