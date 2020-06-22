TODAY |

Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, both in managed isolation facilities

Source:  1 NEWS

Two new Covid-19 cases have been announced today, bringing the total of active cases to nine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today’s announcement comes after two new cases were revealed yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwis in isolation at the Auckland Airport Novotel were told of one of the new cases last night, with the facility going into lockdown.

However, the case wasn't officially confirmed and announced by the Ministry of Health until Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield's briefing today.

The case was a teenage girl who had arrived from Islamabad, Pakistan, with her family. Her only symptom was a runny nose, Dr Bloomfield says.

Her family have tested negative to Covid-19 so far.

The second case was a man in his 30s who had arrived from India with his wife. Neither of them have reported any symptoms.

Both the teenager and the man have been transferred to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine in Auckland. 

The national total of confirmed and probable cases since the outbreak began is now 1513.

Dr Bloomfield says they're still working to contact and test anyone who left a managed isolation facility since June 9.

Despite announcing everyone in the facilities would be tested multiple times, including before they'd be allowed to leave following their 14-day isolation period, they were let out without testing negative.

He says they believe they'll be able to contact and test the last remaining people today.

There were 3402 Covid-19 tests conducted around the country yesterday, bringing the overall total to 344,519 tests done since the outbreak began.

The last of New Zealand's significant clusters remains open, the St Margaret's Rest Home cluster in Auckland.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:16
Likelihood of new Covid-19 cases in returning Kiwis 'very, very high' - Jacinda Ardern
2
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, both in managed isolation facilities
3
Man's hand cut off in daylight attack at Bay of Plenty petrol station
4
Officer injured in Massey shooting fired at more than a dozen times
5
IPCA to investigate after rough arrest in Auckland leaves tagger in hospital
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two charged after loaded semi-automatic gun discovered during Auckland traffic stop
00:30

IPCA to investigate after rough arrest in Auckland leaves tagger in hospital

Officer injured in Massey shooting fired at more than a dozen times

NZ Post super depot underway, with $170m boost announced to double parcel-processing capacity