Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, believed related to special exemption to attend funeral

New Zealand has two new cases of Covid-19, both linked to arrivals from the UK.

A file image of a woman in an airport wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

It breaks a 24-day streak without any new cases, and a seven-day streak without any active cases in the country.

1 NEWS understands the cases were given a special exemption to attend a funeral.

The Ministry of Health confirmed both cases are related to the border as a result of recent travel from the UK, and they're both linked.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will be addressing media at 3pm in Wellington.

Details are relatively scarce at this stage and the Ministry of Health has directed all queries to the 3pm press conference, including questions around exactly what "related to the border" means.

It brings New Zealand's total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1506. Twenty-two people have died from the virus in the country.