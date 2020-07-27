Two new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in the community

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation but none in the community to report over the past two days, according to the Ministry of Health.

File picture. Source: istock.com

The first case arrived in the country from Lebanon via the United Arab Emirates on May 19, where they tested positive on day 10.

The second case arrived in the country from Saudi Arabia via the UAE on May 28, testing positive on routine day 0 testing.

Both cases have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Today's update was provided by the Ministry of Health in a statement this afternoon.

Those visiting New Zealand from Victoria



The ministry says 4626 people flew from Melbourne airport to New Zealand between May 20-25, down from the initial estimate of 5000 travellers.

All but 89 of the 4626 travellers have been contacted by email and told to get a test and self-isolate at home or in the accommodation they are staying in until they have a negative result.

The travellers have also been instructed to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 if they need further advice or to report if they had been at a location of interest.



Efforts are ongoing to contact these people to ensure they are isolating and being tested, the ministry said.

Slightly less than half of the 4626 people identified have now been tested and returned a negative result. An update on numbers tested will be provided tomorrow.

Anyone who visited the Australian State of Victoria area between May 20-25 is required to isolate at their place of residence until they receive a negative Covid-19 test result.

Testing

Travellers from Melbourne have been advised to call ahead to their testing provider to inform them they need to be tested under the May 27 Section 70 notice to help testing providers manage demands on community testing stations. It also notifies providers not to charge as testing is free for those affected by the Section 70 notice, including visitors to New Zealand.

