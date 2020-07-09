Two new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in the community

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand today, and two cases at the border.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the update via a statement, just an hour after their Australian counterparts in Melbourne announced that the community cluster there has grown to five cases.

Last night, the ministry announced that quarantine-free travel would remain in place from Victoria, with the risk of the new cases deemed low.

Today, Jacinda Ardern said health officials were discussing the state of the bubble with Victoria, after a fifth case was confirmed in Melbourne.

Anyone who has visited Melbourne since May 11 should monitor for symptoms and seek advice from Healthline if any symptoms develop, the ministry said today.

Those in New Zealand who have been at a location of interest in Melbourne at the specified times should contact Healthline as soon as possible for advice on isolating and testing.

The two border cases both arrived from Japan. One arrived on May 16 and was symptomatic before testing positive on their day 7 test. The other arrived in a Christchurch MIQ facility on Sunday and tested positive during day 0 testing.

New Zealand's number of active cases is 22 after four previously reported cases recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases in Aotearoa since the pandemic began is 2313.

This year, 64 out of a total of 496 cases have been historical.

