Two new Covid-19 cases at border, none in community

There are two new Covid-19 cases at New Zealand's border today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One of today's new cases tested positive on arrival in Auckland from Japan on April 25.

The other case tested positive after arriving in Auckland from the US on April 26.

Meanwhile, there are no new cases in the community.

Ten previously reported cases have since recovered, bringing New Zealand's active Covid-19 cases to 27.

A previously reported case has been reclassified as under investigation, after confirmation they recorded a positive test in their home country before arriving in New Zealand.

That brings New Zealand's total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began to 2254.

Yesterday, there were eight new virus cases reported in managed isolation over two days.

Also yesterday, Immigration New Zealand launched an investigation after a passenger managed to travel to New Zealand from Perth, during the Australian city's three-day lockdown.

In an update today, Bloomfield said anyone who breaches the order may face enforcement, but he didn't have any updated details on this case.

He said the risk from the person is low, though.

Bloomfield and Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall also updated New Zealand's vaccination plan today.

Verrall said there is a plan for all Kiwis to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year, and that the plan is on track to ramp up as the year goes on.

Collectively, DHBs are on track to deliver 1 million doses by the end of June - by which point health officials will be well into vaccinating those in group three, including people over 65, with underlying medical conditions, prison staff and inmates, Verrall said.

However, she added that at present officials are focused on vaccinating around 480,000 people in group two, including high-risk frontline workforces, staff and residents at aged residential care facilities, older Māori and Pacific people cared for by whānau, as well as the people they live with and their carers.

The group also includes those who live in the Counties Manukau DHB area who are aged 65 or over or with a relevant underlying health condition or disability.

Auckland's three DHBs are gearing up to vaccinate those in that group from next week.

Meanwhile, at the weekend New Zealand hit a milestone of 2 million tests processed for the virus.

Bloomfield acknowledged those working in laboratories, doctors and nurses taking swab samples and the Kiwis who have been tested, as well as frontline and border workers who are regularly re-tested.

Yesterday, 3376 Covid-19 tests were processed.