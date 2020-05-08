Two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, no further deaths

New Zealand has recorded two new Covid-19 cases today, with a nurse from Auckland one of those infected.

There have been no further deaths reported by the Ministry of Health, with the country's death toll sitting at 21.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said the Waitematā health care worker with the virus has been treating residents of the St Margaret's Rest Home cluster and was a close case of another person who caught the virus last week.

She had been in isolation but is now being cared for at North Shore Hospital.

The other new case was a previously probable case which has now been confirmed as Covid-19.

The new cases bring the total number of New Zealand's Covid-19 cases to 1490, made up of 1141 confirmed and 349 probable cases.

Now, 1347 of those total cases have recovered - up 15 on yesterday.

Three people are in hospital, one each in Auckland City, Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. None of those people are in intensive care.

Yesterday, over 7800 tests were carried out, adding to a total of 175,835. New Zealand now has the capacity for over 12,500 tests a day.

"Testing remains an essential part of our elimination strategy because that's the starting point for identifying and containing the spread of the virus," Ms McElnay said.

"Throughout Level 3 and when we move into Level 2 and outside our bubbles we need to maintain our focus on ensuring that all those who have symptoms are tested, cases are isolated and any close contacts are identified and quarantined. DHBs are submitting their updated plans to ensure that we do that."

There are still 16 significant clusters of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with four now closed. The fourth cluster to close was the George Manning Rest Home cluster in Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health says on its website that a closed cluster means there is no longer transmission of the virus within, or associated with the cluster after a total of 28 consecutive days – or two incubation periods for the virus – since its most recent onset date of a reported case.

Ms McElnay also reminded Kiwis we are still in Alert Level 3 and do not want a second wave of cases.