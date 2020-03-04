Two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, in managed isolation

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today in managed isolation or quarantine, with none in the community for 19 days now.
The Ministry of Health confirmed today's numbers this afternoon, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 1518.
The first new case arrived on October 7 from Bangladesh via Brisbane and Doha. That person was in isolation in Hamilton when they tested positive during Day 3 routine testing, and they are now in Auckland's quarantine facility.
The second case arrived on October 9 from London via Dubai and was also in isolation in Hamilton when they too tested positive during day 3 testing.
The total number of active cases in New Zealand now stands at 40 - all imported cases - up 1 from yesterday.
As was the case yesterday, no one is in hospital receiving Covid-19 treatment in New Zealand.
Laboratories in New Zealand processed 5850 Covid-19 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,011,657.
A total of 2,306,600 people have registered on the NZ COVID Tracer app.