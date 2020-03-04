TODAY |

Two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, in managed isolation

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today in managed isolation or quarantine, with none in the community for 19 days now.

A scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, in yellow, known as 2019-nCoV - the virus that causes COVID-19. Source: NIAID/Public Domain

The Ministry of Health confirmed today's numbers this afternoon, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 1518.

The first new case arrived on October 7 from Bangladesh via Brisbane and Doha. That person was in isolation in Hamilton when they tested positive during Day 3 routine testing, and they are now in Auckland's quarantine facility.

The second case arrived on October 9 from London via Dubai and was also in isolation in Hamilton when they too tested positive during day 3 testing.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand now stands at 40 - all imported cases - up 1 from yesterday.

As was the case yesterday, no one is in hospital receiving Covid-19 treatment in New Zealand.

Laboratories in New Zealand processed 5850 Covid-19 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,011,657.

A total of 2,306,600 people have registered on the NZ COVID Tracer app.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
Māori King's former private secretary avoids jail after committing fraud to fund gastric bypass surgery
3
Labour would 'look to progress' plans halted over last three years if re-elected without NZ First
4
Obesity 'more complex' than personal choice - Mark Mitchell backs away from Collins' remarks
5
Two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, in managed isolation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Judith Collins speaks after National makes pledges for older New Zealanders

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks from campaign trail in Christchurch

Search suspended for missing Clarence woman Melissa Ewings

National promise to keep winter energy payments, 'enhance' Super Gold Card