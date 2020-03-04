Two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, in managed isolation

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today in managed isolation or quarantine, with none in the community for 19 days now.

A scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, in yellow, known as 2019-nCoV - the virus that causes COVID-19. Source: NIAID/Public Domain

The Ministry of Health confirmed today's numbers this afternoon, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 1518.

The first new case arrived on October 7 from Bangladesh via Brisbane and Doha. That person was in isolation in Hamilton when they tested positive during Day 3 routine testing, and they are now in Auckland's quarantine facility.

The second case arrived on October 9 from London via Dubai and was also in isolation in Hamilton when they too tested positive during day 3 testing.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand now stands at 40 - all imported cases - up 1 from yesterday.

As was the case yesterday, no one is in hospital receiving Covid-19 treatment in New Zealand.

Laboratories in New Zealand processed 5850 Covid-19 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,011,657.