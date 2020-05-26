TODAY |

Two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand, both in managed isolation

Two more people in New Zealand have contracted Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today. 

They are both in managed isolation.

The first new case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on June 27 from California. 

He had been staying at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Auckland but was transferred to the Jet Park facility at Auckland Airport on June 30 after developing Covid-19 symptoms and testing positive.

The second new case is the wife of a previously reported case. 

The woman in her 30s arrived in New Zealand on June 21 from Kenya, via Doha and Brisbane. She had been staying at the Novotel Ellerslie in Auckland and is now at Jet Park Hotel.

She tested positive after developing symptoms around day 10 of her stay in a facility. 

The new cases break two days in a row of zero new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

There are now 18 active cases of the virus in New Zealand after six people recovered since yesterday's official update.

One person is being treated for Covid-19 at Auckland City Hospital, but they are in a stable condition.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in New Zealand is 1180.

The Ministry of Health is still working to contact around 294 people who left isolation facilities between June 9 and June 16, before stricter rules were brought in around testing. That number is down 73 from yesterday.

Yesterday there were 3329 Covid-19 tests carried out, bringing the total number of tests in New Zealand to over 405,300.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.

