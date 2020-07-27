TODAY |

Two new cases of Covid-19 at NZ's border today as trans-Tasman travel kicks off

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

There were two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in managed isolation and quarantine in New Zealand today and none in the community.

Source: istock.com

The Ministry of Health confirmed the numbers in a statement today, about 13 hours after the quarantine free trans-Tasman travel bubble started. 

Today's cases brings the the number of active infections to 102, all at the border, bringing the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 2,240.  

Both of today's cases arrived from India via the United Arab Emirates before travel from India was banned on 11 April. 

The first case is part of an existing travel bubble with two previously reported infections and was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility on April 4.

The second new case had contact with another previously reported case while in transit. They have also now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One previously reported case has now recovered and another case has since been reclassified as under investigation. 

Earlier this morning, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced a widening to the border exemptions to allow families of healthcare workers and certain skilled workers to be allowed into New Zealand.

A new exemption will also be made for partners and dependants of temporary visa holders who already have visas but were overseas when the borders closed. 

It’s now been 50 days since the last case of community transmission was identified.

Yesterday, over 2,100 tests for Covid-19 were processed, taking the seven-day rolling average to 4,266. 

The number of tests conducted since the start of the pandemic is now 1.9 million.

With the trans-Tasman bubble now open, the Ministry of Health is urging all arrivals to download the New Zealand Covid Tracer App. 

Visitors may need to search for "NZ Covid" in their App Store to find the app as the store will likely prioritise searches catered to their home country. 

There are now over 2.7 million registered users, having logged over 250 million poster scans and 9.3 million manual entries.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:23
Tears flow as girl, 12, reunites with step-mum at Sydney Airport after 'very tough' year apart
2
Two new cases of Covid-19 at NZ's border today as trans-Tasman travel kicks off
3
Breakfast's Matty McLean sees Sydney-based brother for first time in 18 months
4
Full video: First quarantine-free passengers greet friends and family at Auckland Airport arrivals hall
5
'There'll be some pretty angry people' - Some Auckland principals expecting confusion, hostility over new school zones
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:51

Bubble buster: After delay, first quarantine-free flight leaves Sydney for Auckland
01:43

New Covid-19 border exceptions announced for families of healthcare workers, some skilled workers

02:10

Families at Auckland Airport 'looking forward' to reuniting with loved ones as travel bubble opens
01:39

Amid calls for immediate action, Ardern defends two-year cutoff for live animal export ban by sea