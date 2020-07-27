Two new cases of Covid-19 at NZ's border today as trans-Tasman travel kicks off

There were two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in managed isolation and quarantine in New Zealand today and none in the community.

Source: istock.com

The Ministry of Health confirmed the numbers in a statement today, about 13 hours after the quarantine free trans-Tasman travel bubble started.

Today's cases brings the the number of active infections to 102, all at the border, bringing the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 2,240.

Both of today's cases arrived from India via the United Arab Emirates before travel from India was banned on 11 April.

The first case is part of an existing travel bubble with two previously reported infections and was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility on April 4.

The second new case had contact with another previously reported case while in transit. They have also now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One previously reported case has now recovered and another case has since been reclassified as under investigation.

Earlier this morning, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced a widening to the border exemptions to allow families of healthcare workers and certain skilled workers to be allowed into New Zealand.

A new exemption will also be made for partners and dependants of temporary visa holders who already have visas but were overseas when the borders closed.

It’s now been 50 days since the last case of community transmission was identified.

Yesterday, over 2,100 tests for Covid-19 were processed, taking the seven-day rolling average to 4,266.

The number of tests conducted since the start of the pandemic is now 1.9 million.

With the trans-Tasman bubble now open, the Ministry of Health is urging all arrivals to download the New Zealand Covid Tracer App.

Visitors may need to search for "NZ Covid" in their App Store to find the app as the store will likely prioritise searches catered to their home country.