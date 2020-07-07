Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand's managed isolation today

There are two new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today.

Both cases were returnees who were in isolation at the Sudima Hotel hotel in Christchurch - a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s.

They are both members of the same family and returned from Afghanistan on a repatriation flight on July 2.

A total of 1641 Covid-19 tests were carried out by laboratories yesterday, and the total number of tests conducted in New Zealand to date is 416,924.

Just one new case was revealed yesterday - a man in his 20s in a managed isolation facility.

It has now been 67 days without a known case of community-transmitted Covid-19 in New Zealand.

There are now 22 active cases and nobody is receiving hospital level care.