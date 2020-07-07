Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand's managed isolation today

There are two new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today.
Both cases were returnees who were in isolation at the Sudima Hotel hotel in Christchurch - a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s.
They are both members of the same family and returned from Afghanistan on a repatriation flight on July 2.
A total of 1641 Covid-19 tests were carried out by laboratories yesterday, and the total number of tests conducted in New Zealand to date is 416,924.
Just one new case was revealed yesterday - a man in his 20s in a managed isolation facility.
It has now been 67 days without a known case of community-transmitted Covid-19 in New Zealand.
There are now 22 active cases and nobody is receiving hospital level care.
The total number of confirmed cases in NZ since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1186.