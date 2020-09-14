TODAY |

No community cases of Covid-19 in NZ today, one in isolation and one historical case

Source:  1 NEWS

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced. 

One of today's new cases is in a managed isolation facility, while the other is a historical case identified via contact tracing. 

There were no new cases in the community today.

The imported case was man in his 30s who returned from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on 21 September. He tested positive on his third day test.

The historical case was tested after being linked to the flight from Christchurch to Auckland where three family members since tested positive, however the new case had previously tested negative on both their day 12 and day three test.

All remaining passengers on the flight have now been tested except a young child. There is one test pending, but otherwise all remaining tests have come back negative.

Today's update was provided in a statement with no media conference being held this afternoon.

MORE TO COME.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
