Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, including one in community

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Today's updated figures were provided in a statement with no media conference being held this afternoon after three new cases in managed isolation were announced yesterday.

The new cases today consist of one in managed isolation and the other in the community.

The Minstry of Health said the case in managed isolation is a man in his 40s who returned from Russia on a flight via Turkey and Malaysia on 19 September. He returned a positive result to day 3 testing and is now at the quarantine facility in Auckland.

The community case is a female in her late teens who was already self-isolating. The Ministry of Health says she is a household contact of a previous case and is epidemiologically linked to the Auckland August cluster bereavement sub-group.

Seven previous cases are considered recovered today as well.

The update means New Zealand has 1473 confirmed cases to date, 60 of which are still active.

There are still three cases in hospital - one each at Auckland, Middlemore and North Shore hospitals, none of which are in intensive care.

Since August 11, 4053 close contacts of cases have been identified, of which 4050 have been contacted and are self-isolating or have completed self-isolation.