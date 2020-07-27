Two new cases of Covid-19 in NZ's managed isolation system

Two more people in New Zealand have contracted Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

Both are in managed isolation.

One case is a man in his 20s who arrived from the Philippines via Hong Hong on July 23.

The man, who had been isolating at Rydges in Rotorua, tested positive around day 12 of his stay, and has since been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

The second case is a woman in her 40s who arrived from the Philippines via Hong Hong on August 1.

She had been in managed isolation at the Grand Millennium in Auckland, and tested positive around day three of her stay.

There are now 24 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all of which are in manged isolation or quarantine facilities. No one is in hospital with the illness.

Since the pandemic began, New Zealand has had 1219 confirmed cases of the virus.

Yesterday, there were 4140 tests carried out for Covid-19 in New Zealand, of which 485 swabs were taken of people in managed isolation facilities. The total number of tests for the virus in New Zealand is about 478,000.

"We would like to thank all New Zealanders who have come forward to be tested – this wider testing is important to ensure there is no undetected community transmission," the Ministry of Health said in a statement as efforts are made to keep testing up.

The Government's COVID TRACER app now has 630,700 registered users.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said it was "actively considering" advice on the use of face masks in public if there is a second outbreak in New Zealand.

"We know that masks have been successfully used overseas to reduce transmission of Covid-19," the statement said.