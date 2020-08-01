Two new cases of Covid-19 in NZ's managed isolation facilities

There are two new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities.

Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday there were three new cases - all people in managed isolation.

The first case reported today is a male teenager who arrived in New Zealand from the USA on July 29.

According to the Ministry of Health he tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing around day 3 of his stay in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Auckland, and has since been transferred to the quarantine facility.

The second case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand from Switzerland via Amsterdam and Seoul on July 20. He has been staying at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch and tested negative around day 3 of his stay, then tested positive at his second routine test.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities is now 27.

These cases brings New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to 1,217.

The Ministry of Health says there is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

It has been 94 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.