Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today

The Ministry of Health has today confirmed two new cases of Covid-19 were found at New Zealand's border.

File picture. Source: istock.com

One of the new cases is a contact of a previously recorded case. They arrived from the UK via Singapore on January 26 and tested positive on day 16.

The other case was a person who arrived in New Zealand from the UK via United Arab Emirates on February 7. They tested positive on day three of their stay.

Both new cases are in managed isolation and quarantine in Auckland.

There are no new coronavirus cases in the community today.

Meanwhile, 12 previously recorded Covid-19 cases have today recovered, bringing the number of active cases to 44.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 1970.

Yesterday, more than 5000 tests were carried out for the illness, adding to a total of 1.57 million.

New Zealand's Covid Tracer app now has 2.56 million registered users.

Today's update comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning announced the first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination will arrive in New Zealand next week.