Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today

Source:  1 NEWS

There are two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities today, the Ministry of Health confirmed, as well as one in Hamilton.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 64 after one previously reported case has recovered. 

One of the new cases is believed to be active while the other is historical, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said at a press conference today.

More details around those cases will be released in a written statement later this afternoon, McElnay says.

New community Covid-19 case in Hamilton, linked to Pullman Hotel

As well as the new border cases, a community case in Hamilton was announced earlier today, linked to the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

The person tested negative three times before returning a positive result, the Ministry of Health said.

The person, who is now the fifth to test positive after isolating at the Pullman Hotel, has been isolating at home since January 30.

