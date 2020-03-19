TODAY |

Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today as NZ reaches two weeks without community transmission

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

There were two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today - all of them in managed isolation or quarantine.

A file image of a microscope in a laboratory. Source: Pexels

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 41, up two from 39 yesterday.

Today's announcement means it has now been two weeks today since the last community-transmitted case of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Both cases reported today arrived from India on 26 September, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement today.

"The people have been in managed isolation and have returned a positive test result from their routine test around day 12."

They have both now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person remains on a ward in Middlemore Hospital with Covid-19.

Auckland yesterday rejoined the rest of the country at Level 1, with Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield warning that "Level 1 is not Level none", and urging Aucklanders maintain hygiene and precautions where possible.

Yesterday, there were two new cases announced, both in isolation, and one now-recovered "historic" case was added to New Zealand's total.

Today, the Ministry says 2,301,800 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Video of girl swimming with her three-metre pet python makes a splash online
2
Judith Collins coy on whether internal poll numbers are being kept from National MPs
3
Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today as NZ reaches two weeks without community transmission
4
UK comedy show featuring Donald Trump puppet not airing in US over fear of offending powerful
5
Border Collie pup honoured for bravery in alerting owner to Lake Ōhau blaze
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Doctor censured in UK for faking qualifications, who works in NZ, has identity suppressed

07:21

With National running out of time, election result will be 'pretty close' to latest poll, says 1 NEWS reporter
07:04

Campaigner says her police officer father is voting to legalise cannabis

Morning Briefing Oct 9: Is this the result NZ can expect on election night?