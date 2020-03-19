Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today as NZ reaches two weeks without community transmission

There were two new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today - all of them in managed isolation or quarantine.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 41, up two from 39 yesterday.

Today's announcement means it has now been two weeks today since the last community-transmitted case of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Both cases reported today arrived from India on 26 September, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement today.

"The people have been in managed isolation and have returned a positive test result from their routine test around day 12."

They have both now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One person remains on a ward in Middlemore Hospital with Covid-19.

Auckland yesterday rejoined the rest of the country at Level 1, with Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield warning that "Level 1 is not Level none", and urging Aucklanders maintain hygiene and precautions where possible.

Yesterday, there were two new cases announced, both in isolation, and one now-recovered "historic" case was added to New Zealand's total.