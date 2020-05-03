There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health announced via a written statement this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The update means New Zealand's current number of confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus has rised to 1562 after no new cases of were recorded yesterday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in managed isolation is currently at 22.

Both of the new cases are women in their 20s who had been travelling as a group from Pakistan via Dubai on 27 July.

The pair had been in managed isolation at the Sudima hotel in Rotorua but are now being transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland, the Ministry of Health says.

It has now been 92 days since the country recorded its last confirmed case of community transmission.

Just over 3000 Covid-19 tests were carried out across the country yesterday, of which 2606 swabs came from the community and another 396 were taken in managed isolation.

Yesterday, further testing stations were established in Queenstown, South Auckland and Christchurch over the weekend after a traveller tested positive on their arrival in South Korea. All domestic contacts to the man have tested negative so far.

READ MORE More details revealed about where South Korea Covid-19 case visited in Auckland

He had been in Manurewa and Takanini in South Auckland on 20 June to 20 July, Queenstwon on 1 to 4 July and around Chirstchurch Airport on 1 to 4 July.

This morning more details were released as to where exactly in Auckland the 22-year-old had visited including two popular shopping centres.

READ MORE Major Auckland mall cleans food court due to South Korea Covid-19 case

Anyone who visited the locations at the same time as the man and have had Covid-19 symptoms are encouraged to undergo testing as a precaution.

The Ministry of Health is also investigating after two separate women tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving from New Zealand to Australia.

One woman had transited through Auckland from Los Angeles before testing positive and the Ministry of Health says there aren't believed to be any close contacts.