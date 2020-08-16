Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, none in the community

There are two new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation today and none in the community.

Source: 1 NEWS

Today's updated figures were provided by the Ministry of Health in a statement, with no media conference being held this afternoon.

The Minstry of Health said the first imported case is a person who arrived from Paris via Dubai on Friday and the second is a person who arrived from London via Dubai on the same day.

Both cases were identified during routine testing around day three of their time in managed isolation and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Today's announcement means it has now been five days since the last community-transmitted case of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with the last one recorded last Friday.

Four previous cases are considered recovered today as well.

The update means New Zealand has 1587 confirmed cases to date, 66 of which are still active.

The Ministry of Health added the cargo ship Ken Rei remains docked at the Port of Napier, where crew are reportedly in "good spirits" having returned negative Covid-19 test results so far.

The crew were tested again yesterday and results are being processed today.