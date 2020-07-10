Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

Two more people in New Zealand have contracted Covid-19 and are in managed isolation facilities, Health minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today.

The first case is a man in his 20s who arrived from India on June 28. The man has been staying at the Sudima Auckland Airport facility since arriving in New Zealand. He tested negative on day three of his stay but then tested positive to around day 12.

The second new case is of a man in his 20s who arrived from England on June 27. He has been in managed isolation at the Sudima Lake Rotorua. He tested positive on July 9, on day 12 of his stay.

It's now been 70 days since any community transmission in New Zealand.

There are now 23 active cases of the virus after three more people have recovered.

The announcement of new cases today comes as the third person over the past week has been arrested for escaping quarantine facilities.

Mr Hipkins said CCTV footage, cell phone tracing and bank transactions were being used to track down where these absconders had gone. Health officials are also contacting businesses where these people may have visited.

"I have asked officials that they tighten up that process around providing advice to businesses in these situations, including the advice they provide to staff," he said.

"The Auckland experience highlighted that we needed to tighten up our responses to these situations."

There were also no new deaths of people with Covid-19, with the national toll remaining at 22. No one in New Zealand is being treated for the illness in hospital.

There are now 1192 people who have been confirmed with Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Yesterday, 2575 tests were carried out for the virus, adding to a total of almost 425,000 tests.