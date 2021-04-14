TODAY |

Two new cases of Covid-19 detected at the border today, none in the community

Source:  1 NEWS

There were two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, with none in the community.

More tests from an infected security guard’s contacts have come back negative, says Ashley Bloomfield. Source: 1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the results at a media conference this afternoon alongside Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Bloomfield said all of the casual-plus, close, and close-plus contacts of Case B, the MIQ security guard who was confirmed as a case last Thursday, had all tested negative.

"We have the one additional case, case C, which we announced a few days ago," Bloomfield said.

The ministry said interviews with Case C have now been completed and there are no locations of interest for this case.

One of the border cases announced today arrived from India via the UAE on April 5 and tested positive on day three, with the other arriving from Pakistan on April 9 and testing positive on day 7. The case from Pakistan is a contact of an earlier case, Bloomfield said.

The result comes after four cases at the border were announced yesterday, including one contact of a previous cases that test positive on day 24 of the person's stay.

