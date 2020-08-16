Two new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the community today

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, and one case in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health has provided the latest update this afternoon, with no 1pm press conference.

One case has been linked as a close contact to the Americold household sub-cluster and the other is a close contact of a confirmed case linked to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Church sub-cluster.

There are 77 people linked to the community cluster who remain at the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 60 people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

There is also one new case in managed isolation today - a young child linked to a previously identified case who arrived from India on 23 August. As a result, the child was already in quarantine with family members at the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are currently two people in hospital being treated with Covid-19 - one in North Shore Hospital’s general ward and one in ICU in Waikato Hospital.

With today’s three new cases, the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 112. Of those, 38 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 74 are community cases.

One of the previously reported cases is now considered to have recovered.



Since August 11, the Ministry of Health contact tracing team has identified 3,222 close contacts of cases, of which 3,177 have been contacted and are self-isolating, the remainder are in the process of being contacted by the ministry.

It comes as two deaths relating to the virus were reported in as many days.

The first death was reported last night as a man identified to 1 NEWS by a relative as 58-years-old and Auckland based.

The Ministry of Health this morning confirmed a second virus-related death, Dr Joseph Williams, former Cook Islands Prime Minister and respected GP in Auckland.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 24.