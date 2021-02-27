Two motorcyclists die in separate Auckland and Waikato crashes

Two motorcyclists have died in separate Auckland and Waikato crashes this afternoon.

West Coast Road, Makarau. Source: Google Maps

The fatal accidents happened within 10 minutes of each other.

The first incident was a crash on West Coast Road, Makarau, Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the crash around 1.30pm.

According to police, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The road is closed and diversions are in place. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

The second crash happened around 1.40pm on Kaiaua Road, Mangatangi, Waikato.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a ute. Police say the motorcycist has died at the scene.

Another person is reported to have minor injuries. The road is closed and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.