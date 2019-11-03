TODAY |

Two motorcyclists die in crash on Christchurch's Port Hills

Two motorcyclists involved in a crash on Christchurch's Port Hills this evening died at the scene.

Police say the crash happened just before 5.15pm on Dyers Pass Road, between the Sign of the Kiwi and the Sign of the Takahe.

Police tonight confirmed that the two motorcyclists involved in the crash both died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and police will be investigating the circumstances of the crash, they said in a statement.

Emergency services responded to the crash and traffic was diverted at Hackthorne Road and Dyers Pass Road.

Police at the cordon on Dyers Pass Road Source: 1 NEWS
