Two more victims of Dunedin supermarket knife attack discharged from hospital

One victim from last week’s knife attack at a Dunedin supermarket remains in hospital after two others were discharged from Dunedin Hospital this week.
Source: 1 NEWS
A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after the attack at a Dunedin Countdown last Monday which left three of the four victims in a critical condition.
The person who remains in hospital “is progressing well on a general ward”, a Southern DHB spokesperson said.
Two of the victims worked at the supermarket on Cumberland Street, with another confirmed last week as a Corrections employee.