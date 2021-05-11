Two more victims of Dunedin supermarket knife attack discharged from hospital

One victim from last week’s knife attack at a Dunedin supermarket remains in hospital after two others were discharged from Dunedin Hospital this week.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after the attack at a Dunedin Countdown last Monday which left three of the four victims in a critical condition.

The person who remains in hospital “is progressing well on a general ward”, a Southern DHB spokesperson said.

