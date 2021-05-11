TODAY |

Two more victims of Dunedin supermarket knife attack discharged from hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

One victim from last week’s knife attack at a Dunedin supermarket remains in hospital after two others were discharged from Dunedin Hospital this week.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after the attack at a Dunedin Countdown last Monday which left three of the four victims in a critical condition.

Man charged with four counts of attempted murder over Dunedin Countdown attack

The person who remains in hospital “is progressing well on a general ward”, a Southern DHB spokesperson said.

Corrections officer confirmed as one of those injured in Dunedin supermarket attack

Two of the victims worked at the supermarket on Cumberland Street, with another confirmed last week as a Corrections employee.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Budget 2021: Benefits to get 'biggest lift in a generation' – Finance Minister
2
Analysis: The year of the 'Benefit Budget' with welfare, Māori getting significant boost
3
Woman charged with allegedly asking sister of Christchurch terror attack victim if they were 'born and bred' in NZ
4
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
5
Ardern touts Budget focusing on things Kiwis 'would consider both basic and right'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cyber attack leaves some Waikato DHB staff without pay

One dead after crash between cyclist and truck in Parnell, Auckland

00:33

Ardern touts Budget focusing on things Kiwis 'would consider both basic and right'

Police investigating after memorial plaques stolen from Auckland cemetery