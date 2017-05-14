 

Two more shows added to Ed Sheeran's NZ tour leg after early bird frenzy sees pre-sale tickets sell out

The tour management company bringing Ed Sheeran to New Zealand next year have announced extra shows after thousands of fans snapped up the entire pre-sale allocation for his Auckland and Dunedin concerts.

When the British popstar was in NZ for his gap year, a Kiwi tattooist gave him the greenstone.
Earlier today a spokesperson from Frontier Touring told 1 NEWS NOW they are yet to decide if more shows will be added to the UK singer's New Zealand leg of his Divide tour.

The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.
However this afternoon they announced two more shows, a third Auckland show on March 26 and a second Dunedin show on March 31. 

"I'm overwhelmed with the response, to match that record is very humbling. I really can't wait to get down there," said Sheeran as he becomes the joint title-holder for the most stadium shows on a single Australian and New Zealand tour, sharing the honour with AC/DC's 2010 tour.

Yesterday a second Auckland show was added when pre-sales for the first Auckland show sold out in just minutes.

The pre-sale tickets for the Grammy award winning artist's Dunedin show also sold out yesterday afternoon, but Frontier said there will still some pre-sales available for the second Auckland show this morning.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday May 23.

The British singer’s sketch is being auctioned off on TradeMe.
Sheeran will perform nine shows in Australia in March next year before coming to New Zealand for his three Auckland shows at Mt Smart Stadium on March 24, 25 and 26.

He then heads south to Dunedin to perform at Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 29 and 31.

Despite Ticketmaster limiting sales to four tickets per customer yesterday ticket scalpers struck almost immediately, with several appearing on re-sale sites.

You know the 'big red chair' part of the show? Well, this one was incredible.
05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises
00:40

Surprise! Ed Sheeran performing in Auckland and Dunedin in March 2018
01:20
The good news, all the proceeds are going to Ed’s charity of choice, The Child Cancer Foundation.

Watch: Ed Sheeran's little Kiwi drawing becomes a 3-D figurine – now it's being auctioned on Trade Me

loading error

refresh

