Two more set to resign as Canterbury DHB board continues to crumble

Two more executives are set to resign at the crisis hit Canterbury District Health Board, according to the senior doctors' union. 

It follows five high-level resignations at the board's 11 member executive leadership since July, including the chief executive David Meates who is also set to leave his role.

Sarah Dalton, executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, said she understood two more resignations were expected be announced today.

It would mean just four members would be left on the executive leadership team.

Dalton told RNZ, a hostile governance group was a key reason for the resignations.

About 200 doctors and nurses have gathered outside Canterbury District Health Board's office in Christchurch, demanding more transparency as its leadership crisis deepens.

The DHB appointed an acting chief executive and a temporary back-up chief executive to fill in after Meates' resignation.

