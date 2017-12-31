Two more road fatalities in the final hours of 2017

There’s been two more fatalities in the final hours of what has been a horror year for the New Zealand road toll.

One person has been killed in a head-on collision in the Tasman District this evening.

Emergency services were called to Appleby Highway just after 9pm.

St John Ambulance are treating five others for moderate to minor injuries.

The highway is closed and diversions will be in place, according to a police statement.

Another person has died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Whangarei today.

The crash happened at 10.30am this morning, the man was then taken to Whangarei Hospital where he died this afternoon.

Two others in the car had minor injuries.

This brings this year’s total to 380.