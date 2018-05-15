 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Two more retail chains caught underpaying staff - Briscoes and Hannahs

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Footwear chain Hannahs has admitted staff aren't paid for overtime after stores close, while Briscoes' boss doesn't know how many of his employees historically haven't been paid for the last 15 minutes of their shifts each day.

Hannahs and Briscoes.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The companies are the latest to be caught underpaying their minimum wage workers, after it was revealed Smiths City and Spotlight had been forcing employees to attend a 15 minute daily morning meeting unpaid.

Some Auckland Briscoes staff last night noticed on their online roster that all their shifts had been extended by 15 minutes, after management realised they weren't being paid for the on average 15 minutes it takes to cash-up at the end of the day.

"There's been quite a few people that've put [a picture of their changed roster] up on their Snapchat," an Auckland Briscoes employee said, speaking to Checkpoint on the condition of anonymity.

Checkpoint alerted Briscoes managing director Rod Duke to the roster changes, after he was this morning reassured by management that the retail chain had paid all staff for the hours they have worked.

"That's absolutely appalling, completely against company practice, and I'm gonna investigate that right now," Mr Duke said.

Asked if that meant the store manager gave false assurances that the store was paying workers properly, Mr Duke said: "I'm gonna check that out, and I'm gonna check that out very, very, very, shortly. Because that's the impression I would get too."

He said he did not know how many other Briscoes staff have been forced to work for free.

Meanwhile Hannahs executive director Roger Harper has admitted the footwear chain used a fixed hour system so staff aren't paid for overtime.

"There's not an expectation from the company, but there may be situations where people are working over the closing time of the store," Mr Harper said.

Checkpoint spoke to a Hannahs employee who is earning the minimum wage who said she had been too scared to speak out of fear of repercussion.

"It's been a cause of a lot of stress. What I get paid isn't enough to cover my bills, and to work that extra without being paid, it's made me feel quite stressed. Quite down," the employee said.

"Because they're such a big company, and I'm just one person, I feel if I say something I may face repercussions," she said.

Mr Harper said there would be no repercussions for any Hannahs employee who spoke out about not being paid properly, and he only learned Hannahs uses a fixed hour system today.

"I would love to see that change. Definitely not happy about that."

Related

Employment

Spotlight store.

Some Spotlight staff claim they were not paid for 15 minute meetings for at least a decade
Briscoes generic.

Retail giant Briscoes denies claims of unpaid daily meetings

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Two more retail chains caught underpaying staff - Briscoes and Hannahs

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Watch: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

00:49
4
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

00:44
5
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:31
The convicted sex offender, formerly known as Neville Cooper, originally founded the closed community in 1969 in North Canterbury.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies - report

Hopeful Christian, previously known as Neville Cooper, founded Gloriavale in 1969.

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 