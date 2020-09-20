Two more people arrested for kidnapping, other charges after murder of man near Hamilton

Two women have been charged after the murder of a man near Hamilton earlier this year.

Sao Young. Source: NZ Police

Sao Young's body was found at a rural property near Hamilton in April, a month after he went missing.

Last week, a man was charged with his murder. Today two other people were charged in relation to his death.

One woman, 20, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, two charges of kidnapping and a further two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 34-year-old woman has also been charged with kidnapping, as well as manslaughter, today.

The 24-year-old man charged with Young's murder has been remanded in custody, due to reappear in court in October.

Hamilton police say the latest arrests are "another step forward" and further arrests haven't been ruled out.

"The investigation team continues to actively piece together the events that led to Mr Young's murder," Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley says.