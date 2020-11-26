Two more Pakistan cricket players confirmed with Covid-19 today, among nine cases in managed isolation

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all of which are in managed isolation.

Source: 1 NEWS

There are no new cases of the coronavirus in the community today.

Two of today's cases are part of the Pakistan cricket squad. Now 10 of the 53-man squad have been confirmed with the illness.

These people are confirmed as having historical infections, but they will be counted in New Zealand's total as they have not been counted overseas.

"The team is scheduled to have its routine day nine tests today. Decisions around exemptions from managed isolation requirements which would allow the team to train are still under consideration," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Meanwhile, one of today's other new cases arrived in New Zealand from the UK on November 29. They tested positive on day three of their stay and have since been taken to Auckland's quarantine facility.

Two of today's cases, who were travelling together, arrived in new Zealand from Qatar on November 21. They both tested positive on day 12 and have also been taken to quarantine. Further travel details for the pair are pending.

One of today's cases arrived form the United States on November 30 and tested positive on their third day. They've since been taken to Auckland's quarantine facility.

Another case today arrived in New Zealand from Germany on November 17 from the Netherlands via Singapore. This person tested positive on day 12 testing. Further investigation indicates this is a historical case.

And finally, two cases who travelled independently and arrived in New Zealand on 18 November from the Netherlands via Singapore have been confirmed. These people tested positive on day 12 testing. Further investigation indicates they are both historical cases.

Today, 11 cases of Covid-19 recovered, bringing New Zealand's total number of active cases to 70.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 1713.

Yesterday, 5843 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in New Zealand, brining the total number to 1.29 million.

The Government's COVID Tracer app now has 2.39 million registered users, and poster scans have reached 131.83 million, as well as over 5.32 million manual diary entries.