Two more myrtle rust infections found in Northland

The number of myrtle rust infections found across the country has grown to 39, after two more properties were discovered with plants affected by the fungal disease.

Source: 1 NEWS

The two Northland properties were found to have plants from the Kerikeri nursery where the original infections were first found in early May.

The affected plants have been removed and safely destroyed, the Ministry for Primary Industries says.

Four of the 39 properties across New Zealand affected by myrtle rust are in Northland, while 33 are in Taranaki and two in Waikato.

The disease has so far been found on ramarama, pohutukawa, eucalyptus, Lilly Pilly and manuka plants, but no cases on feijoa trees have been reported, MPI says.

Myrtle rust attacks native trees and could cause serious damage to manuka trees used in honey production.