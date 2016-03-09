Two more men charged over historic sexual offending at Auckland's Dilworth School

Another two men have been charged over historic allegations of sexual offending at Auckland's Dilworth School.

Dilworth School for boys in Auckland. Source: Supplied

According to police, a 71-year-old Levin man will face three charges in relation to indecency with boys.

A 70-year-old Palmerston North man has also been charged with three counts of indecent assault and one charge of inducing a boy to do an indecent act.

Both men are bailed to appear in the Auckland District Court on March 1.

"The investigation team have spoken to over 100 former students who have been identified as being victims of sexual abuse while attending the school, since Operation Beverly was first announced to the public in September 2020," police say in a statement.

"These arrests have been made with assistance from the large volume of calls received by the team since last year."

