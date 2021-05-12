Two more King Cobras members arrested over Christchurch attacks, resulting in brain injury

Two more patched gang members have been charged over three serious assaults in Christchurch’s central city in March.

The two men are members of the King Cobras gang. Source: Supplied

The arrests of the men, aged 42 and 28, today follows the arrests of three other men last Friday.

The two men arrested today are members of the King Cobras gang.

The five arrested have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group, wounding with intent, three counts of injuring with intent and assaults with intent to injure.

In a statement following last week's arrests, police said they raided addresses associated to the King Cobras gang, including a gang "pad" known as the Snake Pit Boxing Gym, in Middleton. The location is advertised as a boxing/mixed martial arts gym open to the public.

Police accused the men of punching and kicking a number of victims until they were unconscious, and continuing to stomp kick and punch the victims until members of the public intervened, outside Cruz Bar on Victoria Street on March 21.

Cruz Bar on Victoria St. Source: 1 NEWS

“The victims of these assaults outside a Victoria Street bar were innocent members of the public simply having a good night in town with friends,” Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said on Friday.

“One of the victims, a young father, suffered a serious brain injury and will likely have lifelong injuries due to the assault.”

The two men arrested today were due to appear in Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Police said they still want to hear from anyone with information that can assist the ongoing investigation into the alleged assaults.