Two more community Covid-19 cases announced

There are six new Covid-19 cases in total to report today in the community.

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield - File. Source: 1 NEWS

This includes the four cases reported earlier today. This brings the total number of cases in this latest outbreak to seven.

The details for the cases are as follows:

A work colleague of Case A, the first person to test positive for the virus yesterday. This case is a 20-year-old male.

Three flat mates of the 20-year-old: a 21-year-old Auckland Hospital nurse, a 25-year-old female teacher at Avondale College, and a 29-year-old male

A 21-year-old female in Auckland who was a friend of a case

A 19-year old male in Auckland who was a friend of a case

The news was confirmed in a press conference Wednesday afternoon with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Two of the new community Covid-19 cases in Auckland attended church on Sunday morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The exact times when the cases were at these locations is still being finalised, Bloomfield said. But, the locations included the Central Auckland Church of Christ, which meets at Freemans Bay, and SkyCity casino in central Auckland.

Meanwhile, all staff and students of Avondale College have been told to self-isolate at home for 14 days as close contacts.

Bloomfield warned that "there will be a large number of locations of interest".

Genome sequencing also confirms that Case A's genome sequence matches infections in New South Wales.

There have been three positive cases in MIQ from New South Wales since July 1. Genome sequencing is underway for these cases to see if a link can be established.

Ardern said the country moved "very early on" when New South Wales was experiencing its outbreak, and more information was needed before any link could be made between other travellers on quarantine-free flights.

There are no links between Case A and any other case in MIQ.

Bloomfield ruled out any link between the Covid-19-positive person who was taken to Auckland Hospital two weeks ago and the nurse.

He said more wastewater testing results around the North Shore was expected later Wednesday.

There are three new Covid-19 cases in MIQ today.