Two more Black Power members arrested in shooting death of Whanganui man

Whanganui Police have arrested a further two patched Black Power members in relation to the death of Kevin Ratana, a Mongrel Mob member who was killed in August.

The pair, aged 30 and 32, have both been charged with murder after Mr Ratana was fatally shot outside his home as he was leaving to go to the gym.

Two further shots were fired into the house where four adults and two children were taking cover.

Gang member Kevin Ratana was shot and killed last Tuesday in Castlecliffe. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this month, two senior Black Power members, aged 38 and 31, appeared in court charged with his murder.

The men appeared in Whanganui District Court and were remanded in custody to reappear on November 7.

The Mongrel Mob member was shot dead last week. Source: 1 NEWS
