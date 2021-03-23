Two more arrested in Dilworth School investigation over historical sexual offending

Meanwhile, police also said two other men, who were already before the court, were rearrested on charges relating to additional alleged offending that has been identified.



Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said a 61-year-old is facing a further charge of indecent assault, while a 73-year-old faces a further five charges of indecent assault.



All four men are due to appear in the Auckland District Court on June 8.



"Investigators working on Operation Beverly over the past year have spoken with a number of former students who have been identified as being victims of sexual abuse while at the school," Baber said.



"While we have spoken to more than 150 former students, I still encourage anyone with information that hasn't spoken with the investigation team yet to get in touch."



Anyone with information is urged to contact Operation Beverly staff on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@police.govt.nz.