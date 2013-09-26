TODAY |

Two Mongrel Mob members charged over 'gang-related serious assault' in Napier

Two senior members of the Mongrel Mob have appeared in a Hastings court over what police describe as a gang-related serious assault in the Napier suburb of Ahuriri last month.

Police in Hawke's Bay say a District Organised Crime Group investigation into the assault, which occurred at a licensed premise on May 18, led to officers conducting search warrants at two properties in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere yesterday.

A dozen local police staff were assisted by specialist groups, including members of the the Armed Offenders Squad, the police said this afternoon.

As a result, two senior members of the Mongrel Mob, aged 27 and 33, were arrested, they said in a statement.

A significant quantity of cash, cannabis and a substance thought to be methamphetamine was located at one address, police said.

The men were charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in Hastings District Court yesterday.

They are expected to reappear on Wednesday, July 3.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely.

A Mongrel Mob patch
